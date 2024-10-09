How New Jerseyans want to spend their final moments before death
Buckle up, it’s about to get dark, but I promise it’ll be fun.
Have you ever wondered how you would want to spend your final moments?
Of course, very few of us will get what we want; we don’t write our own stories, but it’s interesting to think about.
This was the question posed by the insurance company, Choice Mutual: how would you want to go?
After surveying thousands of respondents, they determined the preferences of each state. Do you agree with your fellow members of the Garden State?
First up, New Jerseyans' top choice would be to pass away while drinking in a Bar. Enjoying a drink in a lively New Jersey bar, surrounded by friends and good conversation, is a simple pleasure that Garden Staters love.
Whether it’s a local pub or a bustling shore bar, it’s all about the good times. If you’re going to raise your last glass, why not make it a Jersey one?
Some other interesting takeaways from the study:
50% said they’d prefer to be surrounded by friends and family
19% opted for the presence of one special person
13% would want their pet with them
As for what they’d want the mood to be:
27% chose to spend it laughing out loud, embracing the joy and humor in life
24% preferred a calm and reflective atmosphere
22% hoped for a spiritual journey, focusing on peace, closure, and spirituality
As for me? Let my final moments be with a cold Blue Moon and a stack of spicy nachos, ideally in front of a TV showing any of my favorite movies.
How would New Jerseyans want their lives celebrated?
A big party was the top choice for 31% of New Jerseyans
A quiet memorial was preferred by 29%.
15% wanted a tree-planting ceremony, symbolizing life, growth, and a lasting legacy.
I vote for a party for me, and you better believe there will be karaoke.
