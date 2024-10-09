Addams Family, born in NJ, embraced by Burger King for Halloween

Westfield, New Jersey, has Halloween written all over it. Real-life scares like the infamous John List case and The Watcher house, but also the creative fictional works of “The Addams Family” started here.

Charles Addams lived in Westfield and was a cartoonist who contributed to The New Yorker frequently, and dozens of those cartoons were of The Addams Family in the 1940s and 1950s. That cartoon clan would later become the TV show “The Addams Family.” He even based the home on one he walked past daily in Westfield.

You know the history from there. A 1990s revival with movies, merchandising, and the works. Now, there’s something creepy and kooky and altogether…yummy!

Burger King has come out with an “Addams Family” menu in time for Halloween. Participating Burger King locations around New Jersey and across the country, starting October 10, will be offering things like a Wednesday’s Whopper that comes on an eerie purple bun. (Relax, it’s not cursed; it gets its color from being made with purple potatoes.)

Or how about Thing’s Rings? (Yes, the BK onion rings you love but repackaged.)

Maybe Gomez’s Churro Fries will strike you.

Or there’s Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake. It’s described as a chocolate shake infused with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with purple and black cookie crumbles.

Perhaps best of all, along with the special menu is a line of King Jr. Meal toys based on “Addams Family” characters Burger King is offering while supplies last. https://www.nj.com/food/2024/10/burger-king-is-releasing-a-spook-tacular-addams-family-menu-in-time-for-halloween.html

