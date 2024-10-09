Great healthy Italian comfort food option

I wish I could tell you that this is an old family recipe passed down from my Calabrian grandmother, but I found it on the internet.

She would probably like it though because it combines some favorite Italian ingredients in a healthy and delicious way. Everyone loves lasagna and when you have great Jersey Fresh bell peppers available, I couldn't resist combining them.

New Jersey farm markets are loaded with plenty of late-season green and red bell peppers.

You'll also still find fresh Jersey corn, tomatoes, zucchini, and a wide variety of peppers, including my favorite, long-hots.

But this recipe will work best with large bell peppers. Pick the largest ones you can find, whether at the farm stand or in your local supermarket. The lasagna stuffed peppers are sure to be a hit with everyone at your house. Give them a try.

