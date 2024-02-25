New York Residents Told To Stop Using Many Fridges ‘Immediately’

A nationwide recall on popular fridges that are injuring people is impacting countless New Yorkers. If you own these fridges you are told to stop using them, right away.

About 380 thousand refrigerators have been recalled.

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Refrigerators

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hazard: Frigidaire Branded Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets

"The recalled refrigerators contain an ice bucket assembly component that can break, resulting in plastic pieces entering the ice bucket, posing choking and laceration hazards to consumers if the pieces are dispensed out of the ice bucket, the USCPSC states.

This recall involves certain Frigidaire branded side-by-side refrigerators with Slim Ice buckets manufactured between 2015 and 2019.

What Models Are Included In Recall

Electrolux Group Electrolux Group loading...

Model numbers include:

DGHK2355TF, DGHX2655TF, FFSC2323TS, FGSC2335TD, FGSC2335TF, FGSS2635TD, FGSS2635TE, FGSS2635TF, FGSS2635TP, FPSC2277RF, FPSC2278UF, FPSS2677RF, LFSC2324VF, LGHK2336TD, LGHK2336TF, LGHX2636TD, and LGHX2636TF

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

You can also CLICK HERE to see if the voluntary recall has impacted your ice bucket.

Fridges Sold At Lowe’s, Home Depot, More Causing Injuries

"Electrolux Group has received 343 reports of plastic pieces breaking off, including two incidents resulting in laceration and ingestion injuries when the pieces were dispensed out of the recalled ice bucket," the CSPC adds.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Stop Using Fridge "Immediately"

Electrolux Group Electrolux Group loading...

All should "should immediately stop using" the ice makers and contact Electrolux Group to request a replacement ice bucket assembly component, free of charge, officials note.

11 Hudson Valley Ghost Kitchens For Mr. Beast There are eleven restaurants in the Hudson Valley that are behind the franchise known as Mr. Beast Burger. These mysterious kitchens are responsible for preparing those burgers and fries and getting them delivered to your home under the Mr. Beast brand. Gallery Credit: Boris

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.