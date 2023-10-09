This NJ city named one of the best in the U.S. for living car-free

No car? No problem! At least not in one particular New Jersey city, according to a recent survey.

A site called HVAC Gnome conducted a study to find which cities throughout the United States are best for living without a car. One of our own places made it into the top 10 on the list.

Don't walk New York traffic sign on blurred background SbytovaMN loading...

The methodology behind their rankings?

We determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the Best Cities for Car-Free Living. We then assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into 4 categories:

⚫ Access

⚫ Commute Culture

⚫ Safety

⚫ Climate

They gathered this data for the 200 biggest cities in America and assigned a score based on certain factors.

We looked at each city’s walkability, bikeability, transit ridership, and pedestrian safety, among 23 total metrics.

confident overweight woman walking the city street olesiabilkei loading...

For “walkability,” they looked at the share of residents in each city walk to work or their social activities, whereas “transit ridership” refers to the amount who use public transit.

“Bikeability” refers to the number of bike rental facilities per 100,000 residents.

Solovyova Solovyova loading...

Ranking number one in the U.S. was San Francisco, CA, followed by Boston, MA, and New York, NJ.

Coming in at number seven is Jersey City, NJ.

Jersey City, NJ (Townsquare Media) Jersey City, NJ (Townsquare Media) loading...

They ranked pretty high on the list in the categories of Access (13th place) and Commute Culture (14th place).

The rankings were a bit worse in terms of Safety (46th place) and Climate (188 out of 200… yikes!).

So when it comes to living in the Garden State but wanting to avoid the costs of having a car, Jersey City seems to be the place for you.

Welcome to Jersey City sign at the Holland Tunnel (Google Maps) Welcome to Jersey City sign at the Holland Tunnel (Google Maps) loading...

Jersey City (Google Street View) Jersey City (Google Street View) loading...

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America? Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.