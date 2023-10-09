Happy Columbus Day: These are the most Italian towns in New Jersey

Happy Columbus Day!

Christopher Columbus is often seen as a pioneering explorer of the New World but the national holiday was created in 1934 as part of an effort to celebrate Italian-American heritage.

A lot has changed. Today, Columbus is falling out of favor as someone who should be celebrated. In New York City, at a time when the mayor was an Italian-American, police had to stand guard at the famous statue in Columbus Circle to ward off vandals dead set on plastering the Columbus monument in red paint.

What hasn't changed is that the Garden State remains home to many Italian-Americans.

New Jersey has more than 1.45 million residents of Italian ancestry, according to U.S. Census data.

Below is a list of the 22 municipalities with more than 10,000 residents of Italian ancestry.

Further down is a list of the 10 towns with the highest percentage of Italian-Americans.

The figures are 2015 estimates by the American Community Survey.

Greatest total of Italian-Americans

Toms River

Population: 91,239 / Italian-Americans: 29,778

Brick

Population: 75,072 / Italian-Americans: 23,782

Middletown

Population: 66,522 / Italian-Americans: 22,145

Hamilton - Mercer

Population: 88,464 / Italian-Americans: 20,559

Jackson

Population: 54,856 / Italian-Americans: 17,202

Washington Twp - Gloucester

Population: 48,559 / Italian-Americans: 17,138

Gloucester Twp

Population: 64,634 / Italian-Americans: 17,004

Howell

Population: 51,075 / Italian-Americans: 14,960

Wayne

Population: 54,717 / Italian-Americans: 14,810

Old Bridge

Population: 65,375 / Italian-Americans: 14,203

Woodbridge

Population: 99,585 / Italian-Americans: 13,503

Jersey City

Population: 247,597 / Italian-Americans: 12,840

Berkeley

Population: 41,255 / Italian-Americans: 12,802

Vineland

Population: 60,724 / Italian-Americans: 12,404

Manalapan

Population: 38,872 / Italian-Americans: 12,390

Hoboken

Population: 50,005 / Italian-Americans: 12,214

Manchester

Population: 43,070 / Italian-Americans: 11,414

Evesham Twp

Population: 45,538 / Italian-Americans: 10,801

Freehold

Population: 36,184 / Italian-Americans: 10,453

Bayonne

Population: 63,024 / Italian-Americans: 10,183

Nutley

Population: 28,370 / Italian-Americans: 10,159

Monroe Twp – Gloucester

Population: 36,129 / Italian-Americans: 10,013

Greatest percentage of Italian-Americans

Fairfield Twp - Essex

Population: 7466 / Italian-Americans: 3942 — 52.8%

Wood-Ridge

Population: 7626 / Italian-Americans: 3520 — 46.2%

Ocean Gate

Population: 2011 / Italian-Americans: 880 — 43.8%

Lavallette

Population: 1875 / Italian-Americans: 821 — 43.8%

Hammonton

Population: 14791 / Italian-Americans: 6425 — 43.4%

Newfield

Population: 1553 / Italian-Americans: 655 — 42.2%

Cedar Grove

Population: 12411 / Italian-Americans: 5040 — 40.6%

East Hanover

Population: 11157 / Italian-Americans: 4526 — 40.6%

Emerson

Population: 7401 / Italian-Americans: 2828 — 38.2%