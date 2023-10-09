Sonic opening 15th location in NJ, here’s the delicious info

Sonic is one of those places where it’s never my first thought for quick fast food. Could that be simply because they aren’t nearly as numerous in New Jersey as other brands proliferating the Garden State landscape?

When I do remember them and go, their food is always exactly what you came for. Consistent and sinfully delicious comfort food, quick and affordable. And they have menu items not every fast food joint has, like onion rings, mozzarella sticks, corn dogs. Hell they even have fried pickles. Who has that?

The only thing bad about Sonic is their TV commercials where two doofuses are sitting in a car outside a Sonic having invariably one of the dumbest, corniest conversations.

So New Jersey is about to get another Sonic location and it will be only the 15th in the entire state. Piscataway just granted a site plan approval for the restaurant to go in at 1006 Stelton Road. It’s at the site of the former Gianni’s Pizzarama.

That building will be expanded to a 2,380 square foot Sonic Drive-In with 8 car hop stalls as well as drive-thru window service. Their hours will be 8 a.m. until midnight seven days a week. It’s still in planning phase so no word out yet on a grand opening date.

Existing Sonic locations in New Jersey are in Audubon, Cinnaminson, Edison, Elizabeth, Ewing, Flemington (hey my son used to work there!), Franklin Park, Green Brook, Hainesport, Hasbrouck Heights, Howell, Middletown, Millville and Newark.

Oh, again, great food, but if you didn’t believe me about the doofuses in the car commercials…

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

