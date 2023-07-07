NJ man accused of daytime home invasion, rape that left woman hurt
🔺 Daytime home invasion and rape reported in Piscataway
🔺 Woman was treated for injuries after being attacked
🔺 A Hightstown man is accused of the violent crimes
PISCATAWAY — A 26-year-old man has been accused of a brutal home invasion and rape on Thursday afternoon.
Piscataway police responded to a local home after receiving a 911 call around 1:24 p.m., reporting an assault.
An adult female, whose age was not disclosed, had been hurt during the violent assault and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.
The woman did not know her attacker, according to the prosecutor's office.
Investigators with municipal police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit traced the sex assault and home invasion to Justin Surofsky of Hightstown.
Surofsky was arrested in East Windsor and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, criminal attempt-murder and robbery, all in the first-degree.
He also faced second-degree counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary and third-degree counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact and criminal restraint.
Surofsky was being held at Middlesex County jail, pending a pretrial detention hearing.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the incident was urged to call Piscataway Police at 732-562-2355 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3652.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom