Car crashes into lake in Piscataway, NJ: Driver dies despite rescue efforts

⚫ New Brunswick resident dies after car plunges into Piscataway lake

⚫ Police and a local resident tried to save the driver

⚫ It is not clear what led to the crash

PISCATAWAY — Despite a police and resident rescue, a 30-year-old New Brunswick resident died after their car plunged into a lake in Piscataway Saturday night, according to police.

They said the driver of a dark-colored sedan was going north on Metlars Lane, when, for reasons unknown at this time, crashed through a guard rail and went into Lake Nelson.

Black sedan crashes into Lake Nelson in Piscataway, NJ (Piscataway Police Department Facebook) Black sedan crashes into Lake Nelson in Piscataway, NJ (Piscataway Police Department Facebook) loading...

The Somerset Dive Team had to secure the car to have a special towing service pull it out of Lake Nelson.

Black sedan crashes into Lake Nelson in Piscataway, NJ (Piscataway Police Department Facebook) Black sedan crashes into Lake Nelson in Piscataway, NJ (Piscataway Police Department Facebook) loading...

Piscataway police Officers Lance LeBrew, Michael J. Medvecky, and Kyle Snyder and Lake Nelson resident Dennis Gilbert dove into the water to try and save the driver, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.