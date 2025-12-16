Hudson Valley Man Opens Fire At Gourmet Grocery Store, Police

Prosecutors say a Hudson Valley man fired more than a dozen shots into a crowded area.

A Dutchess County man is facing a stunning list of charges after a Main Street shooting in Poughkeepsie.

Dutchess County Man Charged With Multiple Counts of Attempted Murder

On Friday, a Dutchess County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old Anthony Guillen of Poughkeepsie with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree, all Class B felonies, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, both Class C felonies, and one count of assault in the first degree, a Class D felony.

“Every resident of Dutchess County deserves to work, worship, attend school, and enjoy our parks and public spaces without fear of gun violence. My office remains firmly committed to thoroughly investigating every incident of gun violence and vigorously prosecuting those who threaten our community’s safety," District Attorney Parisi stated.

Shooting Happened In July In Poughkeepsie Near Grocery Store

The charges come following a shooting on July 18, 2025, in the vicinity of 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Casablanca Gourmet Grocery is located at the address, according to Google Maps.

Guillen is accused of shooting a firearm about 12 times in a "populated area." Police say one person was hot in the leg.

According to the Dutchess County DA's office, the unnamed victim was treated at a hospital and suffered serious physical injury as a result of the gunshot wound.

"I want to thank our partners in the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and its Neighborhood Recovery Unit, whose dedicated efforts have been instrumental in reducing shootings along the Main Street Corridor," Parisi added.

Bail was set in the amount of $750,000 cash, $1.5 million bond, and $3 million partially secured bond. Guillen is set to return to court on December 3.

