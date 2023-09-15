Deer Found In Dog Crate After Home Explosion In Upstate New York

This is so Upstate New York. After a stolen car crashed into a home, causing that home to explode, police found a neighbor keeping a deer as a pet.

In this week's "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol" report the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced illegal sales of fish in the Hudson Valley and a "bizarre discovery" in Upstate New York.

Bizarre Discovery, Madison County, New York

On Saturday, ECO Burdick received a call for help from police in Madison County regarding a massive house explosion on West Elm Street in the city of Oneida.

Police told the DEC a stolen car crashed into the home and severed the gas line into the house, causing the home to explode.

Thankfully no injuries were reported from the blast. However, police and the DEC evacuated many neighboring homes as a precaution.

Deer Found In Dog Crate In Oneida, New York

During the evacuation process, officers discovered a six-point, white-tailed deer being kept inside a dog crate, according to the DEC.

ECO Burdick responded to the home to help safely remove the deer from the home.

The homeowner was illegally rehabbing the deer and refused to release it after helping it recover from undisclosed injuries.

The homeowner was keeping the deer as a pet, the DEC reports.

"Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing," the DEC states.

