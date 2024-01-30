Wanted for Murder: Convict On the Run has Strong Ties to Upstate NY
Wanted: Alleged Murderer
You may have seen this alleged murderer's face on electric billboards throughout the Capital Region. US Marshals are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Donald Ray Hodges, a North Carolina man accused of murdering his wife in 2022, who may have ties to Upstate NY.
Armed and Dangerous
US Marshals have plastered his face all over electric billboards in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New York hoping that someone may have information leading to his arrest. Police say that Hodges has a lengthy criminal history including robbery, assault, and weapons charges and he should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to the US Marshals, Donald Ray Hodges, aka Tyrone Evans, aka Unique Hodges, 50, is alleged to have murdered his wife in May 2022 and they're offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Hodges’ arrest.
Anyone with information about Hodges’ location is urged to call the USMS Tips Hotline at 1-877-926-8332. Tips also be reported 24/7 through the USMS Tips App.
On the Run
US Marshals say that the Conover Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Hodges for first-degree murder, but he has not been seen since the date of the homicide, and they believe he's actively evading police.
- Hodges is a black male
- 6 feet 6 inches tall and
- Weighing approximately 273 pounds with a muscular build
- He is bald, has brown eyes, and usually has a beard.
- Hodges has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms, including an “OG” on his chest, a dog on his right shoulder, “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder, and “Love Shirley Nancy,” as well as a Masonic symbol on his left arm.
Ties to Upstate NY
Investigators hope to get some more information about his whereabouts by plastering his face all over billboards, and they say that Hodges remains in close contact with his family and other criminals. He previously worked as a long-haul trucker and has strong ties to eastern North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New York.
