Trader Joe’s Growing In Capital Region: New Store Coming Soon

It looks like Trader Joe’s is planning to open another store in the Capital Region. There are two other popular Trader Joe's in Halfmoon and in Colonie.

The popular grocery chain is looking to add another in Albany County. They have applied for a state permit to sell beer at a site in Glenmont Plaza, located at the corner of Feura Bush Road and Route 9W in Bethlehem according to the Albany Business Review. This move pretty much confirms months of rumors about their expansion to the area.

The permit application was submitted on December 19th, according to the New York State Liquor Authority. A notice about the application was also spotted on the property, further fueling speculation.

While Benderson Development, the company that owns Glenmont Plaza, hasn’t officially named Trader Joe’s as the tenant, the 14,779-square-foot space matches the size and type of location the chain typically looks for.

The town’s planning board started reviewing the proposal in December. One concern is traffic—something a regional store like Trader Joe’s could increase. A traffic study was submitted in September, and the town plans to have an independent engineer review it to ensure the area can handle the potential impact.

The current plan involves demolishing some existing retail space to create 49 new parking spots for the store.

Though Trader Joe’s hasn’t confirmed anything yet, this news has many locals excited about the possibility of having their unique products and affordable prices closer to home.