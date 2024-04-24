These Are The 22 Drive-In Theaters Left In NY State

New York State has the highest number of drive-in movie theater screens in the entire country. That means there's probably one not too far from wherever you are. There are a handful here in the Capital Region.

Back in the swinging '60s, drive-in theaters were all the rage, with over 4,000 scattered across the country and a whopping one hundred fifty right here in New York State alone. But times have changed, and now there are only twenty-two of these nostalgic gems left in New York State. Check them out.