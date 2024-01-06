The Capital Region’s 5 Best Hills For Sledding & Tubing
Our first decent snowfall of the season is coming our way this weekend, and these are the Capital Region's can't miss hills for the best sledding or tubing.
Usually, at this point of the season, you would have had a snow sledding excursion or two with the kids under your belt. But Old Man Winter decided to sleep in, and this weekend we are getting ready for our first sizeable snowfall of the season!
Weekend Snow Sledding Forecast
The National Weather Service currently has a Winter Weather Watch in effect Saturday evening into Sunday, and depending on where you live they are calling for 5 to 10 inches of snow. So after you dig out for the first time this winter, you should have plenty of snow for some winter-time fun this Sunday!
With some fresh powder on the way, it will be time to grab those sleds or snow tubes and head to a great local spot for some downhill fun. But which Capital Region hill is the ultimate sledding and tubing spot? We looked to you, our listeners, to find the best local hills - and these are the best snow sledding and tubing spots according to YOU!
The Capital Region's 5 Best Hills For Sledding & Tubing
Latest Upstate New York Snowfall Estimates For January 6-7, 2024
Capital Region Record Snowfall Totals December 2020
