If you use ChatGPT, you learn quickly that you can rely on it for almost anything. It can’t do your work because it’s so often incorrect. No matter how undetectable AI is, it really can sound very non-human. It can take more work to make ChatGPT do your work for you than it does to just do the work yourself!

But here’s where it can come in handy — for your social life. (Fact check, please!)

Conjuring up the perfect date night

If you're fresh out of ideas of what to do, sometimes your AI friend can jump-start your brain. So I recently gave a prompt to ChatGPT to come up with a great date night for me.

I said I wanted to do three different things in one evening, and I wanted it to be romantic.

I said no beach or walks on the boardwalk.

I requested someplace near where I live in Monmouth County, and so obviously, the three activities would need to be relatively close to each other.

I think it came up with the perfect date night and got it right the first time. I actually can’t wait to have this date night with my hubby next weekend!

🍸 Start With Drinks and Small Plates in Asbury Park

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash loading...

"Kick off your evening at The Asbury Hotel’s rooftop lounge, Salvation. It’s got those perfect ocean views and a laid‑back vibe that feels special but not stuffy. Order a couple of craft cocktails and split a few appetizers while you watch the sunset over the city and the boardwalk. The energy up there is warm and buzzing — perfect for setting the mood for the rest of the night."

🎭 Catch a Show at the Stone Pony or House of Independents

Stone Pony Travel Trip Greetings From Asbury Park Sept. 18, 1998 file photo. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, FILE) loading...

"From there, stroll a few blocks and dive right into Asbury’s music scene. If you’re lucky, the legendary Stone Pony will have a great band on stage. If not, check House of Independents for comedy or live performances. The venues are small enough that it feels intimate, like you’re part of something, and the schedule always has something worth seeing. Dancing a little or laughing together in a packed room instantly makes the night feel alive."

🍰 Late‑Night Dessert at Cookman Creamery or Confections of a RockStar

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

"Wrap up your night with something sweet right on Cookman Avenue. Cookman Creamery serves small‑batch ice creams that feel homemade and special (try their seasonal flavors), or swing by Confections of a RockStar, a funky bakery that’s open late on weekends with cupcakes named after rock anthems. Grab dessert, walk hand‑in‑hand down to the boardwalk, and breathe in the salty air before heading home."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

