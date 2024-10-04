The Capital Region is Finally Getting A Costco! But When?

Costco is getting closer to starting construction on its new store near Crossgates Mall in Guilderland, though no official groundbreaking date has been set. It’s been nearly five years since the first plans were announced, and there are still a few steps left before things can officially begin.

According to the Albany Business Review, Dave Messner, Costco’s senior vice president of real estate, said the company is eager to get started. Still, Pyramid Management Group, which owns Crossgates, is responsible for preparing the site. Pyramid is working with Costco to finalize the last details before construction can start.

The new store will be the first Costco in the Albany area, with a planned 163,000-square-foot space and a gas station. The process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and legal challenges regarding traffic and environmental concerns. However, the lawsuits have been resolved, and in June, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Guilderland Industrial Development Agency.

There are still some final steps needed, like removing deed restrictions and finalizing tax exemptions, but things are looking good for construction to begin in 2025. The Guilderland Industrial Development Agency is expected to wrap up the paperwork by the end of 2024, and demolition of the vacant homes on the site will start soon. Costco is getting ready to bring its bulk shopping experience to the Capital Region, finally!