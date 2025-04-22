New Trader Joe’s Store Coming Soon: Third In Capital Region

It's official. Trader Joe’s is planning to open another store in the Capital Region. There are two other popular Trader Joe's in Halfmoon and Colonie. Residents in Albany County will get the new grocery store.

The popular grocery chain is adding another in Glenmont. Back in December, they applied for a state permit to sell beer in Glenmont Plaza, located at the corner of Feura Bush Road and Route 9W in Bethlehem. This move pretty much confirmed months of rumors about their expansion to the area.

There was other speculation that a Trader Joe's was moving in because a permit filed stated that the space in Glenmont Plaza was being built for 14,779 square feet. This matches the size and type of location the chain typically looks for.

Trader Joe's made it official on its website.

"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Glenmont, NY. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program."

Although there isn't an exact opening date listed, Trader Joe's that that their crew is working hard to get its Glemont location opened by the end of 2025. They urge Capital Region residents to check back often for details about the store and the opening date.