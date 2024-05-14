Go Fund Me for U Albany Student Hit by Dirt Bike Nears $100K

Some Better News

Last week, we received some better news about Alexa Kropf, the University at Albany student hospitalized after she was hit by a dirt bike last month. While acknowledging that there's still a long road ahead, her father told reporters that she's now out of a coma and off a ventilator.

Shortly after the incident, a good friend of the family named Christina Loper created a GoFundMe page to help Alexa and her family offset some of the exorbitant medical bills, and there's been an outpouring of generosity.

Outpouring of Generosity

As of Monday morning, the total amount of cash donations sent to the family was fast approaching six figures, and right now, they've received nearly $99,500 of the $102,000 they set as their GoFundMe goal.

Illegal ATVs and Dirt Bikes taken off of Albany Streets, 518-news, 518news, Albany New York Problem with Dirt Bikes , Alexa Kropf Go Fund Me, Alexa has been removed off of all assistive medical devices, a remarkable step toward recovery. Photo: GoFundMe.com loading...

"Alexa is going to need multiple surgeries and will have a VERY long recovery. She will need to be medevaced home when she is stable enough. Roni (Alexa's mom) and her dad Jim will need to be by her side and will need assistance with medical bills and will be out of work for a long time as Alexa’s recovery is going to long and extensive. Roni has the hugest heart of anyone (I) know. She has been my rock and has helped me through the hardest of times. Please whatever you can contribute no amount is too small. I know she would appreciate this from the very bottom of her heart." - Christine M, organizer of this fundraiser.

As you can see, there was no shortage of generosity from people, some more than likely strangers, who stepped up with $10, $50, $200, and even 1000-dollar donations for the family.

Dirt Bike Sting Operation

Last week, residents learned some updated news about a city-wide problem plaguing Albany for years. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced they had conducted another successful dirt bike sting operation.

According to a report from News 10 ABC, Albany County Sheriff's seized another 15 bikes (10 were taken off the streets one week prior) while issuing 36 traffic violations and one arrest for aggravated unlicensed operation.

Illegal ATVs and Dirt Bikes taken off of Albany Streets, 518-news, 518news, Albany New York Problem with Dirt Bikes The Albany County Sheriff's Office seized 15 more illegal dirt bikes last week. Photo: Sheriff Craig Apple Facebook loading...

"We Will Not Stop"

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple posted a picture of the recently confiscated bikes to his Facebook page, along with a vow to keep going after these morons who wreak havoc on the city.

Here was his message:

"15 more bikes (motorcycles) being operated illegally on city streets were removed last night after another detail was held to make the streets safe. We will not let up."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Alexa Kropf, and we continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.

The Capital Region's Top 10 Fan Voted Ice Cream Stands For 2024 With warmer weather here in Upstate New York it's time to spend time outdoors eating all the ice cream we can fit in our bellies! With so many great spots in the Capital Region to enjoy a cold, sweet treat, where do you start? We put this one to vote to find the best local spots to enjoy that amazing mix of cream, sugar, and flavorings. If you love soft serve, hard ice cream, sundaes, or everything in between, these are the 10 ice cream shops & stands that Capital Region locals voted as the 10 best in the area for 2024. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2024 It is going to be another big year of Country shows in 2024, and here is a complete list of artists already scheduled to perform in the year ahead in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York. Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, and so many others are already on this list! Don't miss your favorite Country stars - keep checking back here as we will be adding lots of shows in the weeks and months ahead. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff