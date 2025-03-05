New York State is investing in many area parks and recreation departments in Upstate New York. One area in the Capital Region received seven million dollars to overhaul a part of its park to build an aquatic center.

Knickerbacker Park in the Lansingburgh neighborhood will begin construction soon on a seven-million-dollar aquatic center. The brand-new center will replace the pool that closed ten years ago.

This is quite the overhaul too. According to the Albany Business Review, the approved project will include an eight-lane swimming pool, locker rooms, bathrooms, a splash pad, and a lounge area. If everything goes as planned, construction should start this spring.

Mayor Carmella Mantello said,

“This is a huge step forward in our commitment to reimagining the Knick Pool and providing a safe, modern space for families, children, and residents to enjoy for generations to come."

The Knickerbacker Aquatic Center is funded by NY SWIMS, a New York State grant, and a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

There are many projects throughout the Capital Region that are funded by the NY SWIMS program. The Lincoln Park pool in Albany and the Capital Region Aquatic Center in Schenectady.