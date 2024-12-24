You Can Rent Bob Dylan’s World Famous ‘Big Pink’ House In New York

With all the buzz surrounding the Christmas Day release of the movie 'A Complete Unknown', starring Timothy Chalamet as Bob Dylan, I was reminded that you can rent Bob Dylan's legendary Hudson Valley house. This is where Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson and the rest of Dylan's band 'The Band' band spent time, lived and created music in West Saugerties, New York in a house they nicknamed 'Big Pink'.

George Harrison, Eric Clapton and more of the world's greatest artists made their way to 56 Parnassus Lane in the late 60's to be part of the magic that was happening in and around Woodstock at that time. Specifically the magic within the walls of Big Pink.

According to cbc.ca, Eric Clapton visited Big Pink with the intent to join The Band.

They were magnificent heroes for me, and so I went up to jam with them. I show up with all this paraphernalia on, the guys are all in work clothes, and I thought, well, are we going to jam? They said, 'We don't jam, we write songs and play the songs.' ... I thought, my God, these guys are real serious. - Clapton

The Band's album 'Music From Big Pink' , including the song 'The Weight', was written in this modest house wrapped in pink siding. Bob Dylan and The Band literally recorded the songs for the 1975 release 'The Basement Tapes' in the basement of Big Pink.

Today you can actually rent Big Pink and stay in the home where these legendary artists created this timeless music. I spoke with current owner of Big Pink, Don LaSala, and he said there is still a spiritual energy that exists there to this day. For more information on renting Big Pink click HERE.

