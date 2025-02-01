Troy’s Franklin Alley Social Club Announces It Is Closing Indefinitely

After some major damage to the functionality of the building around Christmas they've made the difficult decision to close.

It's not all that often that a place that's so unique opens up and makes one hell of an impression on an area. That is the exact thing that happened to Franklin Alley Social Club in Troy, New York and has been a big part of the community for years. Unfortunately, their time has come to a close.

In a detailed Instagram post, Heidi, the owner of Franklin Alley, said that after the boiler died in the building it's just something that they can't "come back from." A devastating blow to those of us who loved this quirky little tiki bar where you could play bocce ball and shuffleboard. Also the variety of classic arcade games and karaoke. It truly was a gem of the Capital Region.

Like many of the bars and restaurants in the Capital Region, they fell on hard times during COVID. Heidi detailed that the early days of the bar were some of her favorite times. She said that coming back after that wasn't really the same as they once were.

Building and opening Franklin Alley Social Club has been one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and I am so proud of everything it is. I am sure we will still throw a few epic parties, league nights will continue and I am trying to figure out the karaoke room events because I know how special it is to y’all! But as for being open to the public weekly that is a chapter we are closing permanently.

The good news is that if you played in a league there, that will continue, but as for the rest of us, we're out of luck. They've officially closed to the public. I do have to have a but of hope that they'll be back one day for us all to enjoy once again.

