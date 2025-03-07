Surprise! Jimmy Fallon Pops into These Two Local Bars in Upstate New York

Most know comedian Jimmy Fallon as the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Others know Fallon for his acting roles in movies such as 'Fever Pitch' and 'Almost Famous'. Capital Region residents know that Jimmy is one of the most famous individuals to attend the College of St. Rose in Albany.

Considering his native New York roots, it may not surprise you that Jimmy Fallon showed up in Syracuse over the weekend but it sure was a surprise to those in the neighborhood bar he popped into.

According to WHEC NBC News in Rochester, Jimmy Fallon wasn't rubbing elbows at the Oscars in California over the weekend, he was in Upstate New York. Fallon made surprise appearances at a few local spots.

On Saturday March 1st Jimmy Fallon was spotted at Mulconry's Irish Pub and Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport, NY.

I come here once, twice a year. I love the people here. It's super fun. Everyone is kinda nice and normal. They say hi, take a couple of pictures and then we kinda move on. Usually I come around on St. Patrick's Day but I thought that was too on the nose so I moved it up to March 1st and 2nd. - Jimmy Fallon via WHEC

You never know where Jimmy Fallon will pop up. One year ago, March 2024, Fallon was spotted saying goodbye to his former school, the College of St. Rose in Albany.

