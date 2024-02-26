Stolen Light Tower? New York State Police Seek Your Help With This Odd Case

In recent months we have read about the increase in retail theft occurring Nationally, at local businesses and even the occasional bank robbery. Aside from the increased frequency, none of these instances are all that surprising. Maybe this will grab your attention.

New York State Police Troop G are looking for information regarding the theft of a light tower. Yes, someone took a light tower that does not belong to them and drove away with it. Take a look at the photos below, maybe you can "shed some light" on this case.

On Sunday January 7, 2024, according to a New York State Police Facebook post, a 2011 Wacker Neuson light tower was allegedly stolen from an area near Branch Boulevard in Wilton, NY.

Witnesses indicated that this light tower, typically used at a construction site, was last seen being hauled away by an extended cab white pickup truck at approximately 10pm. Considering there are only so many places in which to use a light tower such as this is most likely sitting at a different site today.

If you recognizes the light tower, please contact the New York State Police in Wilton at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. Reference case number 11786123.

In an unrelated case, New York State Police are searching for an individual they stopped for a traffic violation. During the investigation the suspect fled on foot and hasn't been located since. Learn more about this case HERE.

