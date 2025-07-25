This Invasive Insect Has Been &#8216;Spotted&#8217; In Upstate New York! See it, Report It, Stomp It

This Invasive Insect Has Been ‘Spotted’ In Upstate New York! See it, Report It, Stomp It

dec.ny.gov

See it, report it, stomp it! The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species to New York and must be killed. Their hatching season occurred in May and June and now they have been spotted here in New York State. It's time to take action.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Spotted Lanternfly is attracted to hops, maple, walnut and pose a significant threat to New York's forest health. Here's how to destroy them.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

People living in the following counties DO NOT need to report Spotted Lanternfly sightings to DEC or collect samples at this time:

    • Dutchess
    • Nassau
    • New York City counties
    • Orange
    • Putnam
    • Rockland
    • Suffolk
    • Sullivan
    • Ulster
    • Westchester

The DEC is suggesting, should you see a Spotted Lanternfly in New York, kill it immediately by stepping on it or crushing it. It would also be helpful to take a photo of the insect, collect a sample and place it in a freezer or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

This invasive pest primarily feeds on tree of heaven but could also destroy several other crops. Now is the time to act and this is what you need to do. This is what they look like.

Photo by Magi Kern on Unsplash
loading...
This insect was first spotted in New York back in 2014. As time has passed more and more of these insects have been documented in the Empire State.  The Spotted Lanternfly most likely made their way to New York by being transported into the state via vehicles, firewood, outdoor furniture, etc.

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley

A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America

Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club.

Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

5 of New York's Most Devastating Invasive Species

Here are 5 species that have invaded New York State and in some cases they must be killed. We are talking about fish that walk on land, plants that cause severe burns and insects that could wipe out a variety of crops that we rely on.

Keep an eye out for these species and you hike, work around the yard or do some fishing this year. Should you locate any of these it is important to report where and when you found them to the New York State DEC.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Filed Under: spotted lanternfly, NYS DEC, 518 News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM