See it, report it, stomp it! The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species to New York and must be killed. Their hatching season occurred in May and June and now they have been spotted here in New York State. It's time to take action.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Spotted Lanternfly is attracted to hops, maple, walnut and pose a significant threat to New York's forest health. Here's how to destroy them.

Get our free mobile app

People living in the following counties DO NOT need to report Spotted Lanternfly sightings to DEC or collect samples at this time:

Dutchess



Nassau



New York City counties



Orange



Putnam



Rockland



Suffolk



Sullivan



Ulster



Westchester

The DEC is suggesting, should you see a Spotted Lanternfly in New York, kill it immediately by stepping on it or crushing it. It would also be helpful to take a photo of the insect, collect a sample and place it in a freezer or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

This invasive pest primarily feeds on tree of heaven but could also destroy several other crops. Now is the time to act and this is what you need to do. This is what they look like.

Photo by Magi Kern on Unsplash Photo by Magi Kern on Unsplash loading...

This insect was first spotted in New York back in 2014. As time has passed more and more of these insects have been documented in the Empire State. The Spotted Lanternfly most likely made their way to New York by being transported into the state via vehicles, firewood, outdoor furniture, etc.

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman