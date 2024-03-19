The coronavirus pandemic launched a population freefall in select New Jersey counties.

New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show us how much things have changed since the year 2020, when the COVID-19 emergency took over New Jersey.

Select spots in the Garden State lost thousands of residents between April 2020 and April 2023, the statistics show. The figures fall in line with reports that people were prompted by the pandemic to ditch the city life for the suburbs.

In total, eight New Jersey counties recorded a drop in population over the three-year period, according to the data.

Below is a rundown of the eight counties, starting with the smallest loss.

NJ counties with a population decline, April 2020-April 2023

Cumberland, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, and Union counties all picked up residents from 2022 to 2023, according to U.S. Census data.

