GARFIELD — A fugitive is being sought and four men have been arrested for a fatal stabbing at a popular bar in North Jersey, according to authorities.

Ricky "Angel" Vargas, 35, remains wanted on charges including first-degree murder, third-degree causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crime of a helpless victim, and two weapons offenses, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Musella said the man from East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania is "considered armed and dangerous." Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office tip line at 201-226-5532.

The charges stem from a fatal stabbing shortly after midnight on the morning of Sunday, Feb 4, said Musella.

Richard Franceschi was stabbed multiple times outside JoJos Bar & Grill on Monroe Street in Garfield, according to Musella.

Police found the 31-year-old Hawthorne man around 12:45 a.m. He was declared dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

"Richie always had a love for music and dance, he loved his family, and above all was always loyal and true to himself," said Angelique Morales, who organized a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses.

Five men including Vargas are accused of assaulting and stabbing Franceschi. Four of them have been arrested and are being held at Bergen County Jail.

Dante Moore, 33, was arrested in his home city of Passaic on Feb. 22. Moore was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crime of a helpless victim, and third-degree theft.

Erony Sanchez, 27, of Clifton was also arrested in Passaic the same day. He was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crime of a helpless victim.

Bryant Sanchez, 26, was arrested in Ogdensburg also on Feb. 22. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crime of a helpless victim.

On March 12, more than a month after the stabbing, authorities arrested Jayson Rivera in Garfield.

The 23-year-old man from East Stroudsburg was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crime of a helpless victim, second-degree firearm possession for unlawful purpose, and second-degree unlawful firearm possession.

