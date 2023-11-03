See Which 4 New York State Candy Shops Rank Best In the Nation
Halloween is the biggest season for candy sales in the United States. CNBC reports that Americans spent approximately $3.6 billion on Halloween candy alone. This just in; Candy is popular in year round!
New York State has some of the best candy shops in the Country. As a matter-of-fact New York has 4 candy stores recently ranked among the top 20 in the Nation. Let's see which ones.
Just last month Tasting Table ranked the 21 best candy stores in the United States. What made these the best and which 4 New York stores made the list?
When you picture a candy store does your mind go as far as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory or Main Street Confectionery at Walt Disney World? No matter how grand, a good candy store should be filled with brightly colored packaging and bins overflowing with sweetness. Here's the best from the Empire State.
M&M's World - Times Square - New York, New York
- 3-storied building filled with M&M's. Pick your favorite color or flavor from the world famous candy wall.
Samuel's Sweet Shop - 42 East Market Street - Rhinebeck, NY
- Co-owned by actors Paul Rudd, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilaire Burton Morgan, Samuel's Sweet Shop is the picture perfect candy store in Dutchess County
Economy Candy - 108 Rivington Street - New York, New York
- Starting as a candy cart, turned candy store in 1937
BobBon - A Swedish Candy Co. - 130 Allen Street - New York, New York
- The magical world of BonBon was founded in 2018
Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Moran Own a Hudson Valley Candy Store
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer