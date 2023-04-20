Great pub in one of NJ’s cutest downtowns

There's something so friendly and inviting about a New Jersey downtown. They aren't cities, but the hustle and bustle make them feel kind of like one.

Everything is within walking distance. You have barber shops, retail stores, small businesses and restaurants.

Downtown Bordentown. Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Downtown Bordentown. Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

In the case of Bordentown in Burlington County, you get all of this and an incredibly friendly downtown. They even have a "PorchFest" where homeowners volunteer to let local musicians use their porch as a stage. How cool!

But one of the best attractions to this historic downtown is a pub. That special pub is aptly named Old Town Pub.

Formerly The Farnsworth House, Old Town Pub is situated in a two-story building with both an upstairs and a downstairs bar.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They have a great pub menu you can check out here.

Speaking from experience, for appetizers I can recommend their Southwestern chicken egg rolls, nachos (the platter is so big it could be a full meal,) dry rub wings and mozzarella sticks.

For entrees, it's hard to go wrong. They have all kinds of food, but if you're going for strictly pub food (it's in the name so you know their pub food will be good) I can recommend their cheesesteak, Farnsworth Ave pizza, pulled chicken tacos and any kind of burger.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Clearly, I love most food on their delicious menu.

They have two huge bars and a great drink menu filled with craft beers, but I like to stick with their Farnsworth or cranberry Mule. Both are amazing.

Bordentown is a great little downtown you should check out regardless, but while you're there pay a visit to Old Town Pub.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey