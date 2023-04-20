Experts say this is the signature movie location in NJ

There have been so many movies made in New Jersey, and there have been so many movies made with New Jersey as the backdrop. Experts say there is one New Jersey movie location that is the signature one of the Garden State.

We'll start by telling you what it's not. The reason we're doing that is the first New Jersey movie location that came to our mind might be the same one that popped into yours.

The movie location not chosen in this article at Love Exploring is the Amityville Horror Home which is in Toms River. As legendary as that location is, it's not the one these experts chose as the famous New Jersey movie location.

If that is not the one, then which one could it be? Parts of The Joker, Goodfellas, The Godfather, and Independence Day were filmed in the Garden State, but none of those are spotlighted in the article either.

So which movie gets the honor for New Jersey? It belongs to one of the great and most famous horror movies of them all, Friday The 13th, which was filmed at Camp NoBeBoSco near Hardwick. You can see the Blairstown Diner in that movie as well.

It's pretty awesome to have so many of the great movies of all time actually include pieces of New Jersey right there in them, especially if you know where to look.

Other movies that did some filming in the Garden State include The Wolf Of Wall St., A Beautiful Mind, Ocean's Eleven, and A Bronx Tale, according to nj.com.

