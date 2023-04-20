NJ State Park Police cop facing child porn-related charges

A New Jersey State Park Police officer from Camden County has been arrested and is facing child porn-related charges.

Get our free mobile app

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says 37-year-old Patrick Kelly of Winslow Township was arrested at New Jersey State Park Police Headquarters in Egg Harbor City Monday following an investigation by her office and numerous other law enforcement agencies.

Kelly has been charged with second-degree manufacturing child sexual abuse materials and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

He is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.