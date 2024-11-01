New York’s Amsterdam Castle On the Market for $5.6 Million, Check Out These Amazing Photos

A man's home is his castle. That phrase, and variations of it, date back to the 1600's and it's true. Whether your home is large or small, rented or owned, your home is your castle. But, imagine if you had the opportunity to literally own a castle. Now you can!

Amsterdam Castle, 49 Florida Avenue in Amsterdam, NY, is on the market. Listed by Chad Majewski Real Estate with an asking price of $5.6 million. Scroll through the pictures below to see just how impressive this 1896 castle turned boutique hotel really is and it can all be yours.

According to the Chad Majewski Real Estate website, Amsterdam Castle was built by Issac Perry as a National Guard Armory. Perry was also the lead architect for the New York State Capitol building, the National Guard Armory in Saratoga Springs and a number of other impressive buildings in New York.

Today the Amsterdam Castle is a boutique hotel, restaurant, bar and private residence. Take a look at the pictures below illustrating the recent multi-million dollar renovations on 22 rooms and suites, roof top garden, the Great Hall and more.

Scroll through these pictures to get a glimpse of more than 22,000 square feet of hotel, home and castle sitting in nearly 2 acres of land.

