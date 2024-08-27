New York Goodwill Wil Not Accept These 10 Items

Many New Yorkers donate items to Salvation Army, thrift stores and Goodwill as part of a "Summer Cleaning" ritual each year. If you are about to make space you should know that not everything will be accepted. Here are 10 items Goodwill will not accept in New York State.

Goodwill will accept musical instruments, computers and even your car but there are several items they won't take. Scroll through this sample list of 10 items Goodwill New York will not accept.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Trevor Vannoy on Unsplash Photo by Trevor Vannoy on Unsplash loading...

STUFFED ANIMALS - No stuffed animals, infant toys or games.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

HELMETS - Goodwill New York will not accept motorcycle or bicycle helmets.

Photo by Haley Owens on Unsplash Photo by Haley Owens on Unsplash loading...

BEDS - No beds and mattresses, including bed frames and futons.

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash loading...

TREADMILL - Goodwill New York will not accept your old treadmill or elliptical.

Photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash Photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash loading...

MEDICAL DEVICES - Goodwill New York will not accept your medical equipment such as blood pressure and diabetes tracking machines.

Photo by Arno Senoner on Unsplash Photo by Arno Senoner on Unsplash loading...

FURNITURE - Goodwill New York will not accept soiled or broken furniture.

Photo by Zach Vessels on Unsplash Photo by Zach Vessels on Unsplash loading...

VHS PLAYERS - Goodwill New York will not accept old VHS Players or tube televisions.

Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash loading...

GAS POWERED EQUIPMENT - No gas powered equipment such as oven, grills and BBQs

Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash loading...

STROLLERS/CAR SEATS

Photo by Hansjörg Keller on Unsplash Photo by Hansjörg Keller on Unsplash loading...

PHONES - Goodwill New York will not accept old phones but they will accept certain iPhones. For a complete list of what they will and will not accept, check HERE.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood