New York Goodwill Wil Not Accept These 10 Items
Many New Yorkers donate items to Salvation Army, thrift stores and Goodwill as part of a "Summer Cleaning" ritual each year. If you are about to make space you should know that not everything will be accepted. Here are 10 items Goodwill will not accept in New York State.
Goodwill will accept musical instruments, computers and even your car but there are several items they won't take. Scroll through this sample list of 10 items Goodwill New York will not accept.
STUFFED ANIMALS - No stuffed animals, infant toys or games.
HELMETS - Goodwill New York will not accept motorcycle or bicycle helmets.
BEDS - No beds and mattresses, including bed frames and futons.
TREADMILL - Goodwill New York will not accept your old treadmill or elliptical.
MEDICAL DEVICES - Goodwill New York will not accept your medical equipment such as blood pressure and diabetes tracking machines.
FURNITURE - Goodwill New York will not accept soiled or broken furniture.
VHS PLAYERS - Goodwill New York will not accept old VHS Players or tube televisions.
GAS POWERED EQUIPMENT - No gas powered equipment such as oven, grills and BBQs
STROLLERS/CAR SEATS
PHONES - Goodwill New York will not accept old phones but they will accept certain iPhones. For a complete list of what they will and will not accept, check HERE.
