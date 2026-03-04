Imagine you decide to spend a Saturday poking around an antique shop in Greene County. You never know what treasures you might find. On one shelf you might find an old radio. The next shelf could have those baseball cards you remember from childhood, and the next shelf has an owl!

I am not talking about a ceramic decorative owl your grandmother might have on display. I am talking about a real live owl, just sitting on the shelf next to a cookie jar. Take a look at the photo below, it's a real hoot.

On Saturday February 21st, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) press release, Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Milliron responded to a unique call in the Hamlet of East Durham.

Employees at an antique store stated that shoppers noticed something extremely lifelike on one of the shelves. A sleepy Eastern Screech Owl was perched next to a chicken cookie jar.

ECO Milliron arrived at the location, gently cradled the sleeping owl to remove it from the store, and released it into a wooded area where it flew into a nearby tree. This species of owl is nocturnal and typically nests in tree cavities, not store shelves. No word on how it got inside.

I wonder if he chose this spot because it was near another bird, cookie jar. Maybe because he blended in with the vase next to him? Or maybe it was just chosen randomly. "Owl" never know.

