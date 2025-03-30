Explore New York’s 6 Best Pizza Cities—Including America’s Number One!

I have never met anyone that does not like pizza. Based on this scientific research I have determined that pizza is a passion topic for most people. Everyone has their favorite pizza joint but where is the best in America?

There is a new survey that has ranked the Best Pizza Cities in America for 2025 and there are 6 New York cities that made the list, including the #1 spot. Did your hometown make the rankings?

Clever Real Estate is a site that helps families buy and sell homes in America. If you are looking for an open house, showings or a market analysis, this is a good site for you. Apparently they also know how important pizza is to home buying decision making.

Based on a number of factors including the pizza reputation in each city, number of pizza joints per 100K and cost, it appears New York State has several great pizza cities to choose from.

518 News, best pizza cities in New York State, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Poughkeepsie, Buffalo Photo by Fernando Andrade on Unsplash loading...

When you think about pizza in America which cities come to mind right away? Here are some of those places, outside of New York, and how they ranked among the best pizza cities in America. See full rankings HERE.

#2 - Philadelphia, PA

#3 - Boston, MA

#6 - New Haven, CT

#10 - Chicago, IL

#12 - Los Angeles, CA

