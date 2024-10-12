Busted! Illegal Dumping Suspect Caught In the Act In New York

What is it that people say? "One mans trash is another mans treasure"? I suppose that can be accurate in some circumstances but not every time. For example, would you want someone dumping their waste in your dumpster? You probably wouldn't be too happy.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) received reports of illegal dumping in Suffolk County. Take a look at the pictures below, it appears the dumper was caught on camera. Here's what happened.

On Tuesday September 24th, according to a New York State DEC press release, Rangers responded to reports of 2 subjects that appeared to have dumped several pickup truck loads of carpet and other materials at an apartment complex, without permission.

The supervisor of the Rocky Point, NY apartment complex provided videos and photos of the suspects and the vehicle they were using to transport the items. The photos and video were able to show the description of the truck as well as the license plate.

518 News, Illegal dumping in New York, Suffolk County, Rocky Point New York dec.ny.gov loading...

N ew York State DEC Officers followed their investigation to the truck owners business. The truck owner admitted to the carpets and materials in the dumpsters at the apartment complex. The suspect indicated that he was tryin to clean out his warehouse but the dump was closed.

The suspect was issued an administrative ticket as part of an Order of Consent. This requires the subject to pay to empty the dumpster. The subject also has to pay a $750 penalty.

