New Business Moving Into Former Laura’s Family Restaurant in Poughkeepsie

A new business is coming to Rt 9 Poughkeepsie's Hudson Plaza in the spot formerly occupied by Laura's Family Restaurant and previously Southside Cafe.

Always good to see new businesses coming to the Hudson Valley area, and a new place should be opening soon in the Hudson Plaza which is home to Price Chopper, Koe Hibachi Sushi Asian Cusine and Millspaugh Furniture among others.

Laura's Family Restaurant had been serving comfort food at 2585 South Rd, Poughkeepsie for nearly 4 years when they closed their doors back in October of 2022. The family run business had previously been the popular Southside Cafe, which had been in the spot for 27 years. The space has been sitting for over 2 years now and on a recent night passing by the Hudson Plaza, we noticed new signage up.

Yoomi Tea Coming Soon

It seems like Bubble tea spots have been popping up throughout the area as of late, with one of the newest in the Poughkeepsie area being Tea Fresh off Winslow Gate road. across from Marist College. Bubble tea, also known as boba milk tea, is cold, frothy drink created from a tea base shaken with flavors, sweeteners, and/or milk tooped with tapioca pearls. A fat straw is required. It all starts with a tea foundation we make with our gourmet loose-leaf teas. After that, they add sweeteners and flavors.

Not much is known about Yommi Tea. We tried to search the business on Google and social media but couldn't find much anything other than the business filing back in May of 2024 on biz profile. Permits hang in the front window of the building for building, elecrical and plumbing indicating that work is being done and hopefully they'll be open for business in the near future. We'll update this article when we get more info on Yoomi Tea.

