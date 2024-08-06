They say that when you got to go, you got to go. However, it's for the best that you try to relieve yourself inside the facility rather than outside all over the building.

Offcials in Delaware County say an intoxicated man was asked to leave a gas station by an employee after he was discovered urinating on the side of the building. Now, the pissed off suspect is facing multiple criminal charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

Police Say New York State Man Urinated On Side of Gas Station and Assaulted Clerk

WBNG is reporting that a 25-year-old Andes, NY man was arrested Monday, stemming from an incident at a Speedway Gas Station. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said they witnessed an altercation at the gas station, as an employee of the store was trying to get the allegedly intoxicated man to leave the premises.

WBNG says the suspect was allegedly also urinating on the side of the gas station.

Police say when he was asked to leave, the intoxicated man then assaulted clerk. When deputies were able to intervene, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was also in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In addition to the drug charges, deputies say the suspect is also facing charges of 3rd degree assault, 4th degree criminal mischief, and public lewdness.

