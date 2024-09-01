Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant For Over 40 Years For Sale

Pizzeria/Italian restaurant established in 1982 recently hit the market.

We are lucky to have quite a few great Italian restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley, some that have been around for as long as we can remember. One of those restaurants is currently up for sale.

Family owned and operated since 1982, Longobardi Restaurant has been a mainstay on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls, NY located in the Imperial Plaza Shopping Center. I have been to Longobardis on numerous occasions since I was a young kid and the chicken parm was always a personal favorite. They are also known for great pizza. And "biggest pizza slice in the Hudson Valley" according to some.

A slice of pizza from Longobardis next to a 20 oz soda for scale. Photo credit. A. Boris A slice of pizza from Longobardis next to a 20 oz soda for scale. Photo credit. A. Boris loading...

On the topic of pizza, Longobardi's actually made our list of 7 Great Pepperoni Pizza Spots in Dutchess County last year. The pizza is very good at Longobardi's according to many area residents.

We recently received word that Longobardis was up for sale after receiving a message from Don Maher, a Real Estate Broker and the listing agent. "After over 40 years in Wappinger Longobardis restaurant is for sale. Lots of communtiy involvement and host to many civic organizations", he wrote. We decided to check out the listing and here is all the information you need to know.

Longobardi Restaurant Facebook Longobardi Restaurant Facebook loading...

Longobardi's Wappingers Falls, NY Listing

The listing description for Longobardis at 1574 Route 9 Wappingers Fallscdescribes the business as a turn key established pizzeria/Italian restaurant. Seating for 164 people with additional 20 bar stools. All equipment and inventory included. Four pizza ovens, 26 stovetop burners, 2 convection ovens, walk in cooler as well as 5 refrigerators, 4 freezers and steam table. 50 X 75 banquet hall with two dividers. Multiple civic organizations utilizing the restaurant for events throughout the year. Separate entrances for the pizzeria and restaurant.

The restaurant is listed for $650,000, a $40,000 decrease from its previous price listed at $690,000. You can cehck out the listing from the OneHome site which includes photos here. Nothing is listed about the sale on the restaurant's website or social media pages but you can cehck out the Longobardi's website here and follow them on Facebook.

