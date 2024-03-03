Battle of the Best 2024: Best Sandwich in the Hudson Valley

After weeks of polling the Hudson Valley, we are nearly at the end of sharing this year’s results for the Boris and & Robyn Show’s Battle of the Best!

We asked you to share with us your favorite spots to grab burgers, wings, ice cream, coffee, and more!

Best Sandwich in the Hudson Valley

We are pleased to share that the winner of this year’s Battle of the Best for best Sandwich goes to Rossi’s! Rossi’s won this year’s poll with 18% of the vote. Quickly becoming a hallmark of the Hudson Valley, Rossi’s is known for their authentic and delicious Italian sandwiches and has become a well-known spot, even going viral on TikTok.

You can visit Rossi’s at their original location, 45 S Clover St, Poughkeepsie, NY or their newest location at 25 Eastdale Ave N, Poughkeepsie, NY.