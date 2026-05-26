Williamstown, NJ Man Charged After Allegedly Spitting on Officer
Williamstown, N.J. — A Williamstown man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after police say he spit on an officer during an arrest at a Gloucester County apartment complex.
Fight Call Turns Into Arrest
Monroe Township Police said they were called to Laurelton Village Apartments on the Black Horse Pike just before 9:00 Saturday morning for a report of two men fighting, with one allegedly threatening to retrieve a weapon.
When officers arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, they said they were met with hostility from 31-year-old Toyeon Murry-Ross of Williamstown.
According to authorities, during the arrest, Murry-Ross allegedly attempted to spit on a sergeant, then turned and spit on an officer, striking him in the shoulder.
Charges Filed
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement/throwing bodily fluids, along with disorderly conduct, and obstructing the administration of law.
Murry-Ross was remanded to Salem County Jail.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com