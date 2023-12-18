Women for common sense taking NJ by storm

It was an idea I had after speaking with our Common Sense team about how many women were joining the ranks of our volunteers and donors. Women are dominating the fundraising lists, so far accounting for 70% of our major donors.

The Republican Party has had difficulty empowering and energizing women over the past decade. Lacking a message that resonates with women who are leading families, businesses, and communities. The GOP has for too long been dominated by what is considered the "old boys' network". The results have been a steady decline in influence in county, municipal, and state government.

We are changing all of that town by town and county by county. The leaders who recognize the power of these new women, who for the most part have never been involved in politics, will see the incredible importance of bringing in new blood to the GOP. Many county leaders "get it" and have joined us for the last three sold-out events in Morris, Ocean, and most recently Somerset County.

George Gilmore (Ocean); Jacci Vigilante (Gloucester); Lisa Richford (Mercer); Joe Labarbera (Sussex) and Tim Howes (Somerset) have all participated and helped get this incredible movement — Women for Common Sense NJ — off the ground.

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

Our most recent event was held at the Bridgewater Manor in Somerset County. Great venue, with great staff, and another sold-out crowd. We certainly appreciate the incredible work from the team, from the head of the group, Sherry Nardolillo.

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

As well as from Morris County to our Somerset County leader, Rosy Thakkar.

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

The event went off without a hitch.

It was an honor to interview some great leaders across the Garden State, including Chairman Joe LaBarbera ...

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

And Chairman Tim Howes ...

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

Along with the incredible ladies from Hopatcong, Mayor-Elect Marie Galate ...

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

And Council Member-Elect Rachel Rodriguez ...

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

And Watchung BOE president Amber Murad ...

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

Always appreciate the professional job from our head of operations for the Common Sense team who steps up to MC the events, Elizabeth Nader.

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

Women comprise a majority of the voters in the Garden State and will have the biggest influence on who is elected to local offices in 2024 and to the governor's office in 2025. Join the growing movement today.

(Common Sense Club) (Common Sense Club) loading...

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom