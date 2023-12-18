Flight attendants hospitalized in Atlantic City, NJ

✈️ The flight attendants were doing a pre-flight check when they became ill

✈️ Three airline employees were hospitalized

✈️ The plane bound for Fort Meyers left just over 3 hours later

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three flight attendants were hospitalized just before dawn Sunday morning after being exposed to fumes at Atlantic City International Airport.

State Police Lt. Jeffrey Lebron said they were on board an empty Airbus A319 just before 6 a.m. during a pre-flight check. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Lebron did not have an update on their condition early Monday morning or disclose the type of fumes they were exposed to.

What type of fumes?

The flight, which was scheduled to depart for Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers at 6:35 a.m., left three hours later.

Officials did not say how many passengers were on board.

The source of the fumes remains under investigation.

Spirit Airlines on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways Humorous and sometimes snarky safety messages made their return to New Jersey highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti told Fox Philadelphia they've dialed back the snark in this year's messages to keep the Federal Highway Administration satisfied that they are not distracting. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander