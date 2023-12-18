Yelp says this is the best cheeseburger in all of NJ

If you want to engage in a futile, never-ending argument, launch a debate with friends about where you find the best cheeseburger in New Jersey.

How do you settle this once and for all when there are so many types of burgers, to begin with? I mean is the thin slider-style award-winning burger at White Manna something you can truly compare to the burger at Krug’s? They’re so different. Yet they’ve both been voted best burger in New Jersey by one source or another.

At least Krug’s has “Raging Bull” notoriety backing it up. It’s owned by Jake LaMotta’s family.

Once again someone is trying to settle this eternal debate. Yelp recently put out a 2023 rundown of “Top Cheeseburgers in Every State.”

How?

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger,' ” Yelp explains, "then ranked those spots using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger' between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 20, 2023."

Okay, we’ll bite. Pun intended. But before I share New Jersey’s best cheeseburger, here are the best cheeseburgers from our surrounding area.

Delaware — Ocean View Brewery in Ocean View

Think Joe Biden forgot to eat there?

Pennsylvania — Route 66 in Lancaster

Route 66 just sounds like a good American cheeseburger doesn’t it?

New York — 7th Street Burger in NYC

This is a chain and there’s one in Hoboken, NJ, but that’s NOT Jersey’s best?

Connecticut — Shady Glen Dairy Stores in Manchester

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Why the weird name for a restaurant? They started just selling ice cream. The burgers came later.

So what does Yelp say is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey?

It’s a newcomer. Only around since 2020, Marty’s Burgers in Fort Lee is said to be the best.

Martin James owns it, and he describes his place as a classic burger joint that also sells milkshakes and hand-cut fries. His burgers are made with a Pat LaFrieda signature blend beef, (chuck, brisket, and short-rib from American Black Angus beef) and are smashed for a perfect sear.

If you want to try New Jersey’s best cheeseburger at Marty’s you’ll find them at 2024 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ.

