These Christmas toys were all the rage in NJ in the ’80s

Does anyone remember the Sears Wish Book? It was a shopping catalog that came during the holidays and was filled with a huge toy section with all the latest stuff.

When we were kids we devoured every page, dreaming of what we’d want most. Remember? Heck, does anyone remember Sears for that matter? They’re mostly gone.

It’s that magical time of year when your kids and grandkids are dreaming of their toys. Christmas always makes us a bit nostalgic. Here’s a look back at the most popular toys from the 1980s.

Some of these, like Cabbage Patch Kids, were so sought after they caused fights in stores when supplies ran low.

Others, like the Atari gaming system, ushered in a new era of fun. Remember playing "Pong" on an Atari? It was the simplest, dumbest game yet because you could have it at home and not pay quarters in an arcade it was addictive. Don’t even get me started on how many hours of my youth I spent playing "Space Invaders" on that old black and brown Atari.

Then there was Simon. It was a disc-shaped game that gave you various patterns to repeat to challenge your memory. You could play it solo.

Some toys from the '80s made you wonder why parents would even let their kids have them. Like Moon Shoes. You used Velcro to strap on what amounted to mini-trampoline shoes and you’d bounce and careen around. What could go wrong?

Plenty.

For fun 80s memories scroll through all these popular toys and see how many you had.

