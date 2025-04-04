A man from Wildwood has been arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

The man who was arrested lived on the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Wildwood

Authorities say the child was assaulted "on numerous occasions"

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years or more in prison

Jose Antonio Angeles-Ayala of Wildwood, NJ, charged

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 37-year-old Jose Antonio Angeles-Ayala of Wildwood was arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities said that when they executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Wildwood, several cellular and electronic devices were seized.

Angeles-Ayala is facing the following charges:

2 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault

2 counts of second-degree sexual assault

2 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

He is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending initial court proceedings.

If convicted on the first-degree charges, he potentially faces 20 years in prison.

In speaking about this case, Sutherland said in a press release,

This case serves as a stark reminder of our steadfast dedication to safeguarding children. Allegations of child abuse are treated with the highest level of seriousness, and we will relentlessly pursue justice, ensuring that those responsible for such acts are held fully accountable under the law.

This investigation was conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the Wildwood and Cape May Police Departments, and the Department of Homeland Security. Anyone with additional information is asked to call (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.