A South Jersey man is in custody in connection with a fire at an apartment in Wildwood late last month.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Edmir Pepa of Wildwood has been arrested and is facing second-degree arson and second-degree causing widespread injury or damage charges.

Fire Reported at Apartment in Wildwood

According to authorities, on Saturday, November 22nd, the Wildwood Police Department was called to a residence for a report of a fire and an injured occupant. Cops arrived and attempted to check a second-floor apartment, but heavy smoke prevented them from entering until the fire department arrived. Once inside, first responders found Pepa, who was airlifted to a regional hospital. It was later determined that he was also suffering from self-inflicted lacerations.

Detectives from several agencies conducted an extensive investigation, and they say they determined that Pepa set fire to multiple areas inside his apartment, putting himself and other tenants inside the multi-dwelling building in danger.

On December 9th, Pepa voluntarily surrendered to the Wildwood Police Department, and he is being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Potential Penalties

Those convicted of second-degree crimes in New Jersey face five to ten years in state prison.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stunning pictures from the top of the Cape May, NJ, Lighthouse Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore Let's take a trip back in time — how many of these South Jersey landmarks do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips can be sent to chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com .