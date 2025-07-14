Cape May County, NJ, Man Charged With Sexual Assault of Minor
A Cape May County man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.
34-year-old Rayvon Knight of the Villas, Lower Township, is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Report Leads to Investigation and Arrest
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says on June 30th, Lower Township Police received a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor. Following an investigation, Knight was arrested.
At last report, Knight was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending further court proceedings.
Those convicted of a second-degree crime in New Jersey could potentially be sent to state prison for up to ten years.
Prosecutor Seeks Additional Information
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland urges anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact his office by calling (609) 465-1135.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt