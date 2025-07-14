A Cape May County man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

34-year-old Rayvon Knight of the Villas, Lower Township, is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Report Leads to Investigation and Arrest

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says on June 30th, Lower Township Police received a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor. Following an investigation, Knight was arrested.

At last report, Knight was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending further court proceedings.

Those convicted of a second-degree crime in New Jersey could potentially be sent to state prison for up to ten years.

Prosecutor Seeks Additional Information

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland urges anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact his office by calling (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

