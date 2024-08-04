Authorities say a "very impressive" effort from citizens and numerous first responders, as well as a skillful pilot, allowed a man from Florida to walk away from a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Galloway Township.

The scene unfolded just before 3:45 in the 200 block of Liebig Street when the Galloway Township Police Department received a report of a plane that had crashed in a wooded area. While en route to the scene, a caller advised that the plane struck a tree and he was actively trying to help the pilot exit the aircraft.

Pilot in Galloway plane crash identified

That pilot, identified as John Austin Bryan of Florida, who was the only person onboard, safely exited the plane and was evaluated by Galloway Township EMS; he was not injured.

Initial investigation

An initial investigation determined Bryan took off in a Cirrus aircraft from Atlantic City International Airport. Shortly after takeoff, the plane began experiencing engine trouble. Bryan contacted air traffic control, and utilizing the plane’s parachute system, he was able to steer the plane to an area away from people and vehicular traffic.

"Very impressive"

Galloway Township Police Chief Richard Barber said in a social media post,

Although we do not deal with many plane crashes in Galloway, it was very impressive to see numerous agencies working together on this incident. From the selfless actions of one of our citizens coming to the aid of the pilot, to the amount of first responders rushing to the scene, this is a true testament of the sense of care and community we have in Galloway Township.

In addition to police, Galloway Township EMS, the Pomona and Germania Volunteer Fire Departments, the Galloway Township Office of Emergency Management, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board all assisted at the scene.