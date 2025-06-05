I have learned that the attorneys for former Atlantic City teacher Phil Eisenstein have contacted the Atlantic City Board of Education and their attorney, Tracy Riley.

Eisenstein Won A Major Verdict

Eisenstein won a complete victory versus the Atlantic City Board of Education at a recent Atlantic County jury trial.

Eisenstein Trial attorney David Castellani was masterful in his representation of Eisenstein.

Attorney John Swift has represented Eisenstein for more than a decade. Swift won a miraculous appeal to keep the Eisenstein case alive … so that ultimately, an Atlantic County jury could make its will known.

In good faith, Team Eisenstein contacted Atlantic City to try and mediate a settlement (post prevailing jury verdict).

I have been advised that the Board and Riley refused … that they are in full retaliation mode since John Paff submitted an OPRA request for the legal billing records for both the Riley and Donio law firms.

The Eisenstein attorneys say that Paff filed his “OPRA request for Riley's billing records for the Eisenstein case to draw some light on the corruption and waste of taxpayer monies.”

Attorney John Swift Previously Confirmed …

That more than 10 years ago, the Eisenstein case could have been easily and responsibly settled for less than $ 20,000.

Eisenstein Attorney's Say The Cost Will Now Be:

The recent judgment of $ 236,000, along with prejudgement interest and attorneys fees. This does not include the Eisenstein attorneys fees which will be included in the judgement and will likely be well over $ 300,000.

Add to this, Riley's billable hours once they are released … which cover more than10 years and the taxpayers of Atlantic City will be responsible for a likely $ 1,000,000 completely unnecessary burden.

Remember more than 10 years ago, this whole matter could’ve been resolved for less than $ 20,000.

Special Meeting This Tuesday

The Atlantic City Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. They are in a panic over the massive jury verdict that they lost and the Paff OPRA request for Riley legal billing records.

Atlantic City Board of Education Did Not Submit This To Their Insurance Company - Why?

Eisenstein’s attorneys have confirmed that the Atlantic City taxpayers will be on the hook for the entire amount, as the Atlantic City Board of Education did not submit this to their insurance company.

Team Eisenstein believes that in addition to all of the other outrageous things about this protracted case, the Atlantic City Board of Education, and its attorney are responsible for an abuse of power and a loss of the public’s trust.

SOURCES: David Castellani and John Devlin interviews.

